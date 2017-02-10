Business

February 10, 2017 6:48 AM

New Jersey bank sends wrong statements to some customers

The Associated Press
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J.

A New Jersey bank has sent wrong statements to potentially hundreds of customers.

Cape May Court House-based Sturdy Savings Bank blames a printing error.

President Gerald Reeves tells The Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2lvO5cv ) some customers received information about other customers on their statements. Reeves says it was not a breach of the computer system's security and no one has access to their accounts.

The bank is alerting customers and corrected statements will be mailed to affected customers.

Sturdy has a dozen branches in Cape May County..

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos