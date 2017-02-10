Aflac duck gets in on Grammy Awards action with singer Brandy Clark

The stars will be shining bright Sunday night for the 59th annual Grammy Awards, and the Aflac duck wants a piece of the action.
Supplemental health and life insurer Aflac, headquartered in Columbus, said Friday it has teamed up with country performer and songwriter Brandy Clark in advance of the music awards taking place 8 p.m. Sunday ET in Los Angeles. The show airs on CBS.
“Music’s Biggest Night,” as the Grammys are called, will feature a stellar lineup of performers and award nominees, including Clark, 41, who is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance (“Love Can Go to Hell”) and Best Country Album (“Big Day in a Small Town.”)
At the 2013 awards, Clark was nominated for Best Country Song (co-writing Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart”), then in 2015 received nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country Album (“12 Stories”). A year ago, she earned a Best Country Song nomination for “Hold My Hand.” The CMA Awards winner has yet to take home a Grammy Award, however.
The Aflac duck, the insurance company said, has already secured its credentials from The Recording Academy and will serve as a “production assistant” for the event. This is the third year that Aflac has had a presence at the Grammy Awards.
“Aflac understands that music plays an important role in how young adults express their personalities and lifestyles,” Gail Galuppo, Aflac’s chief marketing officer, said of the firm’s decision to be involved in the awards program that typically garners high viewership.
Clark and the comical duck have filmed a video with the message that the winged creature and the insurance company have her back. The video is expected to debut on social media Saturday. Follow the action throughout the night at @AflacDuck on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the company said.
“As my career has transitioned from songwriter to singer/songwriter over the past few years, I have realized how important it is to have a strong team around me,” Clark said in a statement from Aflac. “Just as my team has my back, Aflac is there for its policyholders, helping make sure unexpected surprises don't impact the life they love. I am excited to work with the Aflac Duck to help tell this story.”
Those expected to perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards include Adele, Bruno Mars, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Alicia Keys, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Gary Clark Jr., Chance the Rapper, Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Little Big Town. There are expected to be special tributes to The Bee Gees, Prince, George Michael and Tom Petty.
