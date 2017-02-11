Lummi clammers, dairy farmers clean bacteria-polluted bay

2:23 Upscale hotel to replace the Raymond Rowe building on Broadway Pause

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

1:01 Columbus police investigate scene after man killed on Conner Road

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog