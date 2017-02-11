2 face sentencing in defrauding trucking company

Two New Iberia men face sentencing May 5 for their roles in defrauding a trucking company out of more than $300,000.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Lafayette says in a news release that 33-year-old Randy LeBlanc and 38-year-old Jahorae Johnson have pleaded guilty in the case. It involved false paperwork turned in to Acme Trucking Lines in New Iberia resulting in payment for trips that were not made.
Prosecutors said LeBlanc received more than $220,000 in a scheme that lasted from February 2009 to May 2014. Johnson received more than $96,000 fraudulently while working from October 2011 to November 2014.
Each faces up to 20 years in prison. However, as a result of their cooperation, prosecutors have agreed to seek lighter sentences.
