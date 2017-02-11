Motorists continue to see lower gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists continue to see lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.33. That's down 2 cents from last week.
Motorists were paying $1.64 for gas last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
This marks the fifth straight week that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.27, down a penny from last week. But that's still much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $1.72.
AAA says gas prices have been slowly decreasing in recent weeks as U.S. crude oil production has increased while demand for gas fallen.
Comments