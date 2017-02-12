Rhode Island Foundation awards a record $45M in grants

The Rhode Island Foundation says it awarded a record $45 million in grants last year.
The foundation says about 1,600 nonprofit organizations received funding to promote economic security, educational success and healthy lives.
The foundation says its total assets stood at about $830 million at the end of 2016.
The foundation received nearly $60 million in donations last year, including gifts related to the celebration of the organization's centennial. That's the second-highest total in the foundation's history.
The grants target eight key sectors: arts and culture, basic human needs, children and families, education, economic security, environment, health and housing.
Nearly $300,000 was awarded to food banks, homeless shelters and free clinics.
