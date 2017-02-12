Wyoming Game and Fish braces for a drop in gun sales

Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials are anticipating that declining gun sales could hurt the state agency's bottom line.
The federal Pittman-Robertson Act imposes an 11 percent federal excise tax on firearm and ammunition sales. Proceeds from the tax are shared with state wildlife agencies, including Wyoming, across the nation.
In recent years, the funding has accounted for around 20 percent of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's overall operating budget.
Wyoming Game and Fish commissioner Charles Price tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that Wyoming's share of revenue under Pittman-Robertson increased during President Barack Obama's administration when gun owners feared increased regulation and bought more guns.
But with gun-friendly Republicans in control in Washington, observers say gun sales are already showing signs of slowing.
Comments