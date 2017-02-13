Japan logs 1 percent growth in 2016 as private demand stalls

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot Pause

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

1:01 Columbus police investigate scene after man killed on Conner Road

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

2:12 New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car