February 14, 2017 3:35 AM

Camden plans to develop waterfront park

The Associated Press
CAMDEN, N.J.

Officials in Camden have announced plans for a new waterfront park project.

Cooper's Ferry Partnership, the nonprofit organizing the project, tells the Courier-Post (http://on.cpsj.com/2lEYTJp) that the city will transform a parking lot on the RCA Pier into a park. The 2.2-acre park will cost an estimated $6 million.

Camden's park proposal is part of a larger development effort that aims to revitalize the area that the Riverfront State Prison occupied.

Cooper's Ferry says bids for the pier project contract are due by March 3.

