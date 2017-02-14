2 Philadelphia men plead guilty in tax scam

Two Philadelphia men have pleaded guilty to charges involving a tax scam.
Officials from the Justice Department's Tax Division on Monday announced that 27-year-old Moise Olivier and 28-year-old Hans Pierre pleaded guilty to conspiring to file federal tax returns using stolen IDs. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2kOdb94) both men electronically filed returns after stealing personal identity information.
The fraudulent returns were then deposited into the accounts of two fabricated tax service companies. Olivier and Pierre withdrew the cash from the accounts and shared the funds with co-conspirators.
Both men admitted to causing a combined tax loss of nearly $300,000.
Olivier will be sentenced on May 2. Pierre is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27. Both men face up to 10 years in prison.
Comments