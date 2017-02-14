25-month closure of Ina Road at I-10 begins Wednesday

A major road closure affecting thousands of Tucson-area drivers begins early Wednesday with the shutdown of Ina Road at Interstate 10 for 25 months to construct a new interchange.
The Department of Transportation says the $145 million project in Marana is scheduled to be completed in early 2019.
Funding for the project comes from the Regional Transportation Authority of the Pima Association of Governments and Marana, which is providing $25 million to widen Ina Road and related bridge work.
The project includes widening I-10 so it can eventually accommodate four lanes of traffic in each direction, expanding Ina road to two lanes in each direction and reconstructing frontage roads
Preliminary work on the project began last summer.
