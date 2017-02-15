Business

February 15, 2017 12:38 AM

Lawmakers proposes giving the next Maine governor a raise

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine has the nation's lowest salary for a governor and a lawmaker says it's time to boost it.

Republican Rep. Bradlee Farrin is sponsoring a bill to raise the governor's salary from $70,000 to $150,000. The raise would start January 2019, so it wouldn't apply to Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

The bill is set for a public hearing Wednesday morning.

Farrin says Maine's chief executive is responsible for a more than $6 billion two-year budget and should be compensated accordingly. The lawmaker says the average salary nationwide is about $140,000.

Other statehouse staffers make more than the governor, and Farrin says it's time to bring Maine into the twentieth century.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos