Hilton reports 4Q loss

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $387 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.
The hotelier posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $348 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.66 billion.
Hilton shares have dropped 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 3 percent in the last 12 months.
