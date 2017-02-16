Business

February 16, 2017 9:55 AM

House to decide whether New Hampshire adopts 'right to work'

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

House lawmakers are poised to decide whether New Hampshire becomes the next so-called right to work state.

The New Hampshire House is gathering Thursday to vote on the union-targeting legislation, which says non-members can't be forced to pay union fees even if they benefit from negotiations.

Passing such laws is a national priority of Republicans, with Kentucky and Missouri already becoming right to work states this year.

Even though Republicans control the House, the bill might not pass. A handful of Republicans oppose the legislation, and House Speaker Shawn Jasper warns there may be enough of them to prevent passage. Republicans hold 223 seats in the 400-member House, meaning several dozen defections could kill the bill.

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu has been lobbying Republicans to support the bill.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos