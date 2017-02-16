House to decide whether New Hampshire adopts 'right to work'

House lawmakers are poised to decide whether New Hampshire becomes the next so-called right to work state.
The New Hampshire House is gathering Thursday to vote on the union-targeting legislation, which says non-members can't be forced to pay union fees even if they benefit from negotiations.
Passing such laws is a national priority of Republicans, with Kentucky and Missouri already becoming right to work states this year.
Even though Republicans control the House, the bill might not pass. A handful of Republicans oppose the legislation, and House Speaker Shawn Jasper warns there may be enough of them to prevent passage. Republicans hold 223 seats in the 400-member House, meaning several dozen defections could kill the bill.
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu has been lobbying Republicans to support the bill.
