Rutgers apologizes for rejecting students from job fair

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company Pause

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

0:54 Muscogee County teacher explains impact of Harvard Fellowship

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

2:54 Surveillance video shows one of oak trees at Toomer's Corner on fire

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017