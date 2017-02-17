Business

February 17, 2017 11:14 AM

Man convicted of running over woman, dragging body 3 miles

The Associated Press
DEDHAM, Mass.

A judge has convicted a Massachusetts man of running over a hotel worker four years ago and dragging her body more than 3 miles.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Moses Acloque, of Norwood, was convicted on Tuesday of charges including motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after causing death. Sentencing is planned for mid-March.

Authorities say Acloque was squatting in a vacant room at the Arbor Inn on U.S. Route 1. Hotel management confronted him in November 2013.

Police say Acloque tried to flee in a truck, but hit 58-year-old Kanchanben Patel, who became stuck under the vehicle and was dragged for miles into Foxborough.

Patel's body became dislodged after Acloque pulled into the parking lot behind a restaurant near Gillette Stadium.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos