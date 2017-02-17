Data: Uber, Lyft made $44M since becoming legal in state

Tax revenue data released from the School District of Philadelphia shows ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft have brought in more than $44 million in their first two months of legal operation in the city.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the district said Thursday it received nearly $358,000 in tax revenue from the July-to-September period during which the companies operated under a temporary authorization that then included a 1 percent tax per ride.
In November, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill that allowed ride-sharing companies to operate legally in the state. The legislation levied a 1.4 percent tax on each ride provided through the companies' apps.
The school district receives two-thirds of that. It expects the industry to generate between $2 million to $2.5 million for the city's schools annually.
