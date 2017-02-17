6 arrested in Surprise, Tempe for marijuana grow operation

Police in Surprise say they've arrested six people in connection with a marijuana grow operation.
Authorities had been investigating the criminal enterprise for a month.
Police investigators served four search warrants Wednesday at residences in Surprise and one at a home in Tempe related to the illegal growth and distribution of marijuana.
They located 645 marijuana plants with an estimated yield of 213 pounds of marijuana.
They also found more than 2 pounds of marijuana wax, 10 pounds of cultivated marijuana buds, numerous firearms and a clandestine lab used to produce marijuana wax.
Investigators say they seized illegal substances with an estimated street value of $714,000 and an additional $12,000 in cash.
Police say the suspects each face numerous felony charges.
