Business

February 17, 2017 5:04 AM

2nd closure of I-10 in west Phoenix set for interchange work

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The second of two closures of three-mile stretches of Interstate 10 on Phoenix's west side is planned this weekend as the state gears up for construction of a new freeway interchange.

The Department of Transportation says eastbound I-10 will be closed between 75th and 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The westbound closure was last weekend.

The closures are for preparations for construction of an interchange with the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

Eastbound I-10 traffic will be rerouted along Van Buren Street, which is just south of I-10.

ADOT says drivers should expect heavy traffic and suggests allowing extra travel time and consideration of alternate routes,

Those include State Route 85 and Interstate 8 to connect back to eastbound I-10 south of Casa Grande.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos