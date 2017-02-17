2nd closure of I-10 in west Phoenix set for interchange work

The second of two closures of three-mile stretches of Interstate 10 on Phoenix's west side is planned this weekend as the state gears up for construction of a new freeway interchange.
The Department of Transportation says eastbound I-10 will be closed between 75th and 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The westbound closure was last weekend.
The closures are for preparations for construction of an interchange with the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.
Eastbound I-10 traffic will be rerouted along Van Buren Street, which is just south of I-10.
ADOT says drivers should expect heavy traffic and suggests allowing extra travel time and consideration of alternate routes,
Those include State Route 85 and Interstate 8 to connect back to eastbound I-10 south of Casa Grande.
Comments