Construction begins on Ballast Point brewery near Roanoke

San Diego-based Ballast Point Brewing and Spirits has begun construction on its new brewery in a former automotive parts factory near Roanoke.
The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2kUr59B ) the Daleville facility will be the Roanoke Valley's first industrial-sized brewery. It is expected to produce up to 240,000 barrels of beer a year.
On Wednesday, crews were using a crane to lower brew kettles into place. A soft opening for the restaurant and tasting room could happen as soon as May, according to the newspaper.
Gov. Terry McAuliffe said last year when announcing Ballast Point's plans that the company will invest $47.8 million in the project and create 178 new jobs.
