Business

February 17, 2017 5:10 AM

Kentucky exports up nearly 6 percent in 2016

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Officials say Kentucky shipped $29.2 billion in goods and services abroad last year, an amount that is up nearly 6 percent from 2015.

Gov. Matt Bevin said in a statement this week that aerospace products and parts were the No. 1 item exported by the state, accounting for $10.8 billion in exports. Other top exports include motor vehicles and pharmaceuticals. The statement says exports increased by a total of $1.6 billion in 2016 over the previous year.

Kentucky's top trade partners were Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico and Brazil.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos