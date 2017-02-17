Business

February 17, 2017 6:28 AM

Plastic surgeon sentenced to jail in tax fraud case

The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

A New Jersey plastic surgeon who created shell companies to hide millions in income has been sentenced to three years in prison.

David Evdokimow was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Newark.

The Harding Township doctor was convicted of falsely claiming $5.8 million as business expenses after a three-week trial in November 2015.

Prosecutors say he actually spent that money on clothing, homes, artwork and jewelry. He avoided paying $3 million in taxes.

Evdokimow already paid the taxes he owed but was assessed with a $96,000 fine.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos