February 17, 2017

Former Hong Kong leader guilty in unprecedented graft trial

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

Local media say a former leader of Hong Kong has been convicted of corruption over a luxury apartment in mainland China.

The South China Morning Post and broadcaster RTHK said a nine-member jury found Donald Tsang guilty late Friday of one count of misconduct.

Tsang served as the chief executive of the Asian financial center from 2005 to 2012. He becomes the highest-ranking current or former official in the city convicted of corruption.

It's one of several recent cases that have shaken public confidence and raised concerns about cozy ties between Hong Kong's leaders and wealthy tycoons.

The reports said jurors found Tsang guilty of one of two counts of misconduct in public office. They couldn't decide on a third count of accepting an advantage.

