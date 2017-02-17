Navajo justice to file lawsuit challenging meeting payments

A Navajo Nation Supreme Court justice is planning to file a lawsuit challenging the legality of payments Navajo Council members receive for meetings.
The Gallup Independent reports (http://bit.ly/1hoDjlp ) that Chief Justice Emeritus Tom Tso notified Navajo officials on Monday that he would be filing a lawsuit looking to have the tribe's court declare the $300 per meeting payments illegal.
Tso's attorney David Jordan stated Wednesday he will file the lawsuit before March 15.
According to Jordan's notice of intent to file, the $300 meeting payments for council members represent an unlawful increase in the salary of council delegates, violating tribal law. Jordan also noted that the Navajo people never approved the pay raise effectively given to council members.
Speaker LoRenzo Bates said in a Wednesday news release that the allegations are broad and unfair.
