Business

February 17, 2017 12:58 PM

Iowa's homicide restitution law upheld in juvenile cases

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

The Iowa Supreme Court says two women who were involved in killings when they were juveniles must pay the $150,000 in restitution required under Iowa law in homicide cases.

The women claimed the restitution is excessive and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

A majority of the court in a split 4-3 ruling Friday found the restitution high but not grossly disproportionate to the gravity of their offenses.

Three members of the court would send the case back to a judge to consider whether the financial burden is too onerous.

The challenges came from Shannon Breeden, who at age 16 helped her boyfriend kill a woman at a Davenport homeless camp, and Daimonay Richardson, who was 15 when she and her boyfriend stabbed a man to death in Cedar Rapids.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos