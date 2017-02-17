NBPA officers express concern over Oakley-Knicks conflict

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview Pause

0:59 Community leaders celebrate Dairy Queen construction in Phenix City

2:23 Upscale hotel to replace the Raymond Rowe building on Broadway

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

1:37 7th Cavalry soldiers perform the flag-folding ceremony to lay to rest retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

1:13 Karen Allen brings author's short story to the screen