Pau Gasol elected to 3-year term on NBPA Executive Committee

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview Pause

0:59 Community leaders celebrate Dairy Queen construction in Phenix City

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:44 Pratt & Whitney to create 500 jobs with plant expansion

2:12 New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

1:37 7th Cavalry soldiers perform the flag-folding ceremony to lay to rest retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold