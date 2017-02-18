New Jersey gas prices keeping flat after weeks of falling

Motorists are seeing prices at the pumps in New Jersey hold steady.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.33. That's the same level as last week.
Motorists were paying $1.67 for gas last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
This marks the end of five straight weeks that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.29, up two cents from last week. But that's still much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $1.71.
AAA says gas prices could be staying flat ahead of the refinery maintenance season.
Comments