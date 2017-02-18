Business

Grants to help Maine technology firms grow

BRUNSWICK, Maine

The Maine Technology Institute is providing more than $50,000 in grants to biotechnology, manufacturing and information technology firms in the state.

The largest grant is a more than $21,000 award going to Abierto Networks in Eliot. The company provides consumer solutions in the convenience foodservice and retail markets. The money will help the firm perform market and customer usability research.

MTI is also providing grants to companies in Rockport, Dresden, Portland, New Gloucester and South Portland.

The award recipients are matching the grants with more than $70,000.

The institute says the award money is designed to help firms work on new products and processes.

