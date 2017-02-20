Business

February 20, 2017 3:21 AM

10 sites in US named 'proving grounds' for driverless cars

The Associated Press

In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation designated 10 "proving grounds" to encourage testing of automated vehicle technologies:

— City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute

— Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership

— U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center

— American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run, Michigan

— Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station

— San Diego Association of Governments

— Iowa City Area Development Group

— University of Wisconsin-Madison

— Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners

— North Carolina Turnpike Authority

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos