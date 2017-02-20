Car wash and chicken wing restaurant combo now under construction

A car wash and chicken wing restaurant combination is headed for south Columbus, with construction now under way at 3369 Victory Drive.
The new business follows the recent opening of Mexican-style restaurant De...Mar Cevicheria and Puras Tortas at 3517 Victory Drive, inside a strip shopping center called Victory Square, which fronts a Walmart Supercenter that opened last June.
Juan Arevalo, owner of Los Amigos Tire, is putting up the car wash and wing eatery on property near where South Lumpkin Road connects to Victory Drive. A city building permit shows Arevalo, who could not be reached Monday for comment, spending $241,958 on construction of a 1,955-square-foot structure. An employee at the tire shop said plans are for the new business to open in about six months. The tire store, around for 15 years, will continue to operate at the site.
De...Mar Cevicheria and Puras Tortas, meanwhile, is part of a small company based in Atlanta and founded in the year 2000. It offers a mix of seafood, burritos and tortas, with fish, shrimp, octopus and squid on a menu that also includes the “Cubana” and the “Pepito” — roasted pork loin and grilled steak on a crusty bread roll. Other meat offerings include Petrolera (breaded steak and roasted pork loin), Espanola (roasted pork loin and chorizo) and Adobada (roasted pork in adobo sauce). There also are guisados, nachos, enchiladas, memelas, burritos, quesadillos, tacos, flautas, pollo (chicken), pambazo, ensaladas and agua fresca.
“Our mission is to serve fresh authentic Mexican cuisine with the highest quality ingredients for a reasonable price,” the company’s website says. “Our diverse menu is comprised of home-style recipes reflecting our rich Mexican heritage and multicultural traditions.”
Victory Square is part of the Walmart Supercenter complex that opened in June at 3515 Victory Drive, on the former site of Baker High School. Aside from De...Mar Cevicheria, the strip center portion includes Little Caesars Pizza, Loan South, Cricket, Verizon, Hibbett Sports, Sassy Beauty, BTJ Wings and T-Mobile. Walmart also has a gas station on the property.
