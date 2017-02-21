Olympic organizers say winter sports set for boom in Asia

1:29 Uber begins serving Columbus, here are things you need to know Pause

0:59 Community leaders celebrate Dairy Queen construction in Phenix City

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

3:13 Broadcasting pioneer receives Legacy Leadership Award

0:55 McMaster discusses how to influence an organization, leadership

1:41 McMaster describes enemy as adaptive, determined and brutal