Aflac once again among Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

Aflac, the insurance company headquartered on Wynnton Road in Columbus, is on the list once again of Fortune magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies.”
This marks the 16th time that the supplemental health and life insurer — which does business in the U.S. and Japan — has made the prestigious list. The firm was among 680 companies globally surveyed for the honor, finishing fourth in the category of Insurance, Life and Health. The magazine said roughly 3,800 executives, analysts directors and experts had a say in the final results.
(Aflac racks up $751 million profit in quarter, $2.7 billion for year)
“This award highlights the consistent quality of our products and services,” Aflac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos said Tuesday in a statement. “It demonstrates the value that we provide to both consumers and shareholders and how we have earned and maintained the respect of our industry peers, as well as companies across the globe, for nearly two decades.”
Aside from “World’s Most Admired,” Aflac is No. 135 on the well-known Fortune 500 list and has been on Fortune's “Best Companies to Work For” list for 18 years in a row.
Aflac, in fact, is a Fortune magazine darling, appearing on several other lists — “50 Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “10 Best Workplaces for African-Americans,” “50 Best Workplaces for Parents,” “100 Best Workplaces for Women,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials” and “30 Best Workplaces to Retire From.”
