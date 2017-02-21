Business

February 21, 2017 12:57 PM

Historic Manhattan cathedral activates eco-friendly power

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The historic St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan has activated a geothermal plant — part of a series of environmentally friendly upgrades.

The Archdiocese of New York said Tuesday that the geothermal plant is comprised of 10 wells — up to 2,200 feet deep — drilled along the north and south sides of the cathedral.

The system is designed to harness clean, renewable power to regulate the temperature of the cathedral and adjoining buildings.

The archdiocese and cathedral said they want to "lead by example" in choosing the cost-effective, eco-friendly power option.

The cathedral's rector, Monsignor Robert T. Ritchie, says the church's mission includes "responsible stewardship of our natural resources."

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos