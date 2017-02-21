Business

February 21, 2017 12:57 PM

Young Cubans make pedal-powered Model T for transport, fun

The Associated Press
HAVANA

In a country where few can afford a car, some Cuban high school students have built a replica of a Model T Ford propelled with pedals instead of a gasoline engine. They've painstakingly acquired and installed thousands of nuts, bolts and used car parts to complete the creation.

Transportation can be daunting for many Cubans, with old cars selling for more than $30,000 and new cars more than $50,000. The state-run bus system is overburdened and unreliable.

Eighteen-year-old Dany Gomez was the mastermind behind the homemade pedal car, which gets four people to nearby beaches and onto the coastal Malecon boulevard at night. Gomez says it's not perfect, but allows him and his friends to get around. And they can get a little exercise while doing so.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos