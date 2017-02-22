Business

February 22, 2017 6:58 AM

Computer troubles disrupt American service in Philadelphia

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Computer troubles are causing problems for American Airlines' passengers at Philadelphia International Airport.

American spokeswoman Katie Cody says American's system did not return at 4 a.m. Wednesday after the airport conducted a planned internet outage overnight. As a result, American must manually check in passengers and has halted all its flights heading to Philadelphia until the problem is fixed.

Cody says passengers can ease the process if they don't have to check bags and can print out or have their boarding passes on their mobile devices.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos