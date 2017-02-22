Cash flows: Columbus entertaining about 3,500 visitors this week

A mixture of sporting, educational and prayer meetings and events are taking place in Columbus this week, which is filling some hotel rooms and making the restaurants a little busier in the evenings.
The Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau says about 3,200 people will visit the city for the various events, generating a direct economic impact of nearly $652,000. That would include any lodging, dining, shopping, entertainment and fueling of vehicles at local gas stations.
Those numbers don’t include a Goodwill Industries International annual meeting of executives taking place this week at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, with many participants staying at the downtown Marriott and the Courtyard Marriott in Phenix City.
There are about 300 people attending the event that wraps up Thursday, said Bridgette Russell, spokeswoman for Goodwill of the Southern Rivers in Columbus, which is hosting the event. It includes 104 Goodwill chief executive officers from across the U.S., their support staff and family members. Featured speakers have included Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos, TSYS Chairman and CEO Troy Woods and Cascade Hills pastor, author and speaker Bill Purvis.
“Columbus actually hasn’t had this conference in about 20 years, so this is a big deal for us in terms of welcoming those CEOs and other representatives from the other Goodwills to Columbus to showcase our city, of course, but also to exchange best practices,” Russell said.
The top draw to the city this week in terms of sheer numbers, however, looks to be the Columbus State Cougar Invitational and Adonica Ferguson Relays, major track and field events taking place this weekend at Brookstone School off Bradley Park Drive. Attendance is estimated at 1,000 with the infusion of athletes generating 565 hotel room nights and an impact of $245,000, according to the CVB.
There also will be a significant softball gathering at South Commons, with the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Friday and Saturday drawing about 800 attendees for 300 room nights and an impact of $132,000 on the city. “Some of the best teams from across the state of Alabama will compete opening weekend at the home of the 1996 Olympics,” the event’s Facebook page says.
Here are other Columbus events listed by the CVB this week:
Georgia Minority Coaches Association Football Conference
▪ Attendance — 175
▪ Room nights — 35
▪ Economic impact — $18,857
KAMI Prayer Conference
▪ Attendance — 115
▪ Room nights — 44
▪ Economic impact — $21,086
Chattahoochee Gymnastic Challenge
▪ Attendance — 400
▪ Room nights — 213
▪ Economic impact — $92,836
Georgia Art Education Symposium
▪ Attendance — 170
▪ Room nights — 46
▪ Economic impact — $19,756
Georgia Art Education State Conference
▪ Attendance — 350
▪ Room nights — 150
▪ Economic impact — $63,331
Poplar Place February Schooling Show
▪ Attendance — 100
▪ Room nights — 100
▪ Economic impact — $13,868
Schwob School of Music Guitar Symposium
▪ Attendance — 100
▪ Room nights — 160
▪ Economic impact — $44,532
