Business

February 23, 2017 2:17 AM

PSA Peugeot Citroen profits up as it eyes buy of GM's Opel

The Associated Press
PARIS

French carmaker the PSA Group saw its profits jump last year and is giving dividends for the first time since 2011, burnishing its image as it weighs a buyout of General Motors' European operations.

While revenues last year were largely stable, PSA'a 2016 financial results Thursday reflected the company's marked recovery since a bailout by Chinese investors and the French state three years ago.

Group income was 1.7 billion euros, up from 899 million in 2015, attributed in part to a cost-cutting restructuring plan.

The talks with GM over its Germany-based Opel division and U.K.-based Vauxhaull have raised concerns about job cuts around Europe.

The economy ministers of Germany and France are expected to discuss the deal at a meeting in Paris on Thursday.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos