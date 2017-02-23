Lawmakers renew push for drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

1:38 New owner of fitness studio brings lifelong passion for fitness to business venture Pause

1:46 New restaurant featuring healthy, 'clean eating' slated to open soon

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:02 Local company helps control coyote population

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

3:06 Challenges of City Chickens