South Carolina tourism exceeds $20B for first time

Officials say South Carolina's tourism industry surpassed $20 billion for the first time in 2015.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal (http://bit.ly/2mfvh2d ) reports that Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish announced the milestone Wednesday in Spartanburg during the South Carolina Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel.
Parrish says tourism generated $20.2 billion in economic activity statewide in 2015, a 6.1 percent increase over 2014, and the fourth straight year of growth. Final numbers for 2016 aren't yet available, but Parrish said it looks like last year was "another great year."
Parrish says tourism is South Carolina's largest industry, supporting one in 10 jobs and generating $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenues.
Comments