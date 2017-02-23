Synovus makes ‘early retirement’ offers to some employees

Columbus-based regional banking company Synovus has made a small number of early retirement offers to selected employees, a company spokesman confirmed Thursday.
The early retirement offers were made to a limited number of employees companywide based on the standard eligibility requirements of job grade, age, length of service and other factors, said Synovus spokesman Lee Underwood.
“No individual — or state, or function, etc. — has been targeted and the offers are strictly voluntary,” Underwood said in an email response to an inquiry from the Ledger-Enquirer. “Offer letters went out last week and team members have until March 30 to accept.”
No other information was provided.
The company employed 4,436 people in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina as of Dec. 31. The largest number is in Georgia, where Synovus employs about 2,800 people. There are 28 Synovus banking divisions spread across the five states.
News of the early retirement offers came as Synovus, a $5.21 billion company, announced strong fourth-quarter 2016 earnings in January. Synovus reported net income, or profit, of $66 million in the October-December period, which translates to 54 cents per diluted share. That’s up just over 18 percent from a profit of $55.8 million, or 43 cents per share, in the same three-month period of 2015. The company generated revenue of more than $301 million, up just over 8 percent from net income of $273.7 million posted in the fourth quarter the year prior.
On Thursday, its stock closed at $42.62 per share, down 22 cents.
