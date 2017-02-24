Businesses partnering with colleges to create jobs

A boost is in store for the New York economy.
Empire State Development says 43 businesses are expanding or coming to New York state to partner with colleges and universities. The businesses have committed to creating more than 640 new jobs and investing more than $15 million statewide.
The higher education institutions involved include: New York University; Mount Saint Mary College; state universities at Albany, Cobleskill, and Plattsburgh; SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn; the University at Buffalo; the University of Rochester; and six community colleges in the upstate area.
New jobs will be created in such fields as: biotechnology; computer and information technology; data processing; industrial electronic engineering; manufacturing; research and development; agribusiness; and food processing.
The University at Buffalo tops the list with 238 new positions.
