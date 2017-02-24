Authorities: Pill sellers deceive consumers in $6.5M scam

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause

4:30 Here is a preview of a few of the shows coming to the Springer Opera House stage

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

0:53 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley

1:03 Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition