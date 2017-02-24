The Latest: Hotly contested Pinelands pipeline approved

4:30 Here is a preview of a few of the shows coming to the Springer Opera House stage Pause

0:53 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley

2:20 Columbus residents speak out about plans for Standing Boy Creek State Park

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold