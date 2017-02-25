Faster cars set for track in Barcelona ahead of new season

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013 Pause

1:48 Artist Michael Sims creates a mural outside of his new studio

2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:03 Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:30 Man celebrates quarter century of work at Burger King

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys