Bismarck school plans to build financial education center

A Catholic school system in Bismarck is planning to build a financial education center for students, after receiving a $2 million donation.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2lV5xYJ) reports officials at Light of Christ schools and the head of Choice Financial announced the construction of the new center Thursday. The center aims to improve financial literacy and foster business skills among the school's students.
Choice Financial donated the $2 million as part of the school system's campaign for a new high school.
Brian Johnson, president and CEO of Choice Financial, says half of the company's donation will go toward scholarship and tuition reimbursement to help families enroll their children at St. Mary's.
According to a news release from Light of Christ schools, the campaign has raised $23.1 million in donations.
