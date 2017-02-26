Business

February 26, 2017 10:03 AM

Georgia craft brewers ready to leave prohibition laws behind

By EZRA KAPLAN Associated Press
ATLANTA

The Georgia Brewery Bill is chugging along through the state Legislature.

Lawmakers are working to do away with prohibition-era regulations that prohibit breweries to sell beer directly to consumers.

Under current law, visitors to a craft brewery have to first take a tour before being allowed to imbibe a set number of tastes.

Georgian breweries are hopeful for the change, as it will open up a new revenue stream for their small businesses.

If the bill becomes law, craft beer lovers will be able to quaff a few ales during their brewery visits and take up to a case of beer home with them.

Craft distilleries will also be able to serve liquor and allow visitors to purchase up to three bottles of liquor.

