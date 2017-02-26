Zlatan Ibrahimovic's double wins League Cup for Man United

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar Pause

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift

1:37 7th Cavalry soldiers perform the flag-folding ceremony to lay to rest retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold