Boscov's chairman remembered as energetic businessman

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company Pause

1:23 Hungry? How about duck breast and foie gras confit?

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

3:29 College, high school football coaches reflect on MCA of Georgia's clinic