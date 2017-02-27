Vermont's governor to tap maple tree

The governor of Vermont — the country's largest producer of maple syrup — is celebrating the annual maple season and the importance the industry is to the state's economy and heritage.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott will tap a tree at a Silloway Maple, a family maple operation, in Randolph Center on Tuesday.
The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include maple treats, like sugar on snow, a tour of the sugaring operation and a maple specialty food competition.
The Orange County sugar makers also are preparing a maple-inspired lunch for guests. Scott is expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m.
Members of the community are invited to attend.
Last year, Vermont produced 1.9 million gallons of syrup, beating the previous record of 1.48 million gallons set in 2013.
